U.S. planning California oil and gas lease sale this year

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Wednesday said it was planning to hold a sale of oil and gas leases in California before the end of the year in what would be the first such auction in the Golden State since 2013.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management published an environmental review for seven land parcels covering 4,330 acres located in or adjacent to existing oilfields in Kern County, it said in a statement. The public is able to submit comments on the document by Sept. 25. (Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Chris Reese)