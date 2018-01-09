FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 12:01 AM / in 2 hours

Trump admin will not allow oil drilling off Florida -Interior Secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The administration of President Donald Trump will not allow drilling for oil and gas off the coast of Florida after urging from the state’s governor, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Zinke said that following talks with Governor Rick Scott: ”I support the governor’s position that Florida is unique and its coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver. As a result of discussion with Governor Scott and his leadership, I am removing Florida from consideration for any new oil and gas platforms.” (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh)

