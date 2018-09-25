Judge reinstates oil and gas lease in Montana national forest

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has ordered the U.S. Department of the Interior to reinstate an oil and gas lease in Montana first issued to a Louisiana company over 30 years ago, saying its 2016 decision to cancel it was arbitrary.

In a ruling on Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon said the government’s contractual duties required it to deal with Solenex, the small Louisiana limited liability company that owned the lease, in good faith and it did not do so. The government had suspended the lease for decades before finally canceling it without notice in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), Leon said.

