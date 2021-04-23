Alphabet unit Wing seeks FAA OK to help expand U.S. drone operations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Wing Aviation asked the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to waive some drone rules, a move that would allow it expand operations beyond a small city in Virginia, the government said in a notice Friday.

Since 2019, Wing has provided several thousand direct-to-home and on-demand delivery service to residents in Christiansburg, Virginia. “Wing is now seeking to expand and improve upon these operations to serve additional communities,” Wing said in asking the FAA for exemptions from some existing drone rules. The FAA said it would accept public comments on the Wing petition before making a decision.