WASHINGTON, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The top U.S. aviation regulator proposed on Thursday a rule that would allow for remote tracking of most drones in U.S airspace.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said that the proposed rule would require all drones operating in the United States to be compliant within three years. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)