FAA says 43 flights into Newark held up Tuesday after drone sightings

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that 43 flights into Newark Liberty International Airport were required to hold after drone sightings at a nearby airport on Tuesday, while nine flights were diverted.

An FAA spokesman added that the event lasted for 21 minutes. The flights into Newark - the 11th busiest U.S. airport - were suspended after two drones were seen flying at 3,500 feet over nearby Teterboro Airport, a small regional airport about 17 miles away that mostly handles corporate jets and private planes.