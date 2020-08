WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department on Thursday said five U.S.-manufactured drones have been approved for purchase by the federal government starting in September.

The five companies whose drones will be available ‍are Altavian, Parrot SA, Skydio, Teal and Vantage Robotics, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Susan Heavey)