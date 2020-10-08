U.S. Justice Department seeks to curb risks of foreign-made drones

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it was revising its drone purchasing policy, saying those who use department funds to buy or operate foreign-made drones must mitigate the security risks and protect people’s privacy.

“We take seriously concerns about the use of foreign-made UAS and the potential for related data compromise,” said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen in a statement, referring to unmanned aircraft systems, or drones. (Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)