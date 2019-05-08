U.S. finalizes rule requiring drugmakers to show prices in TV ads

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Wednesday finalized a rule that will require direct-to-consumer television advertisements for prescription drugs to include the list price.

The list price should be included if it is equal to or greater than $35 for a month’s supply or the usual course of therapy.

“Patients have the right to know the prices of healthcare services, and CMS is serious about empowering patients with this information across-the-board,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)