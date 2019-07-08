U.S. judge halts rule requiring drug prices in TV ads

July 8 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday blocked the Trump administration from implementing a new rule that would force pharmaceutical companies to include the wholesale prices of their drugs in television advertising.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., sided with drugmakers Merck & Co Inc, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen Inc by halting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) rule from taking effect on Tuesday as planned. (Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York Editing by Bill Berkrot)