U.S. Senators Grassley, Wyden announce bipartisan proposal to lower drug prices

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican, and the panel’s leading Democrat Senator Ron Wyden announced Tuesday a bipartisan proposal to lower the price of prescription drugs, and said the committee would vote on the legislation on Thursday.

The plan would improve incentives to increase negotiation between the prescription drug plans and manufacturers, a finance committee statement said. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell Editing by Susan Thomas)