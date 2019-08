WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said on Monday that it will set new guidelines that will allow more marijuana growers to produce the drug for scientific or medical purposes.

The DEA also said producers of hemp, an industrial form of marijuana that has little psychoactive effect, will no longer have to register with the U.S. government. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)