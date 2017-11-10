FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-U.S. EARNINGS WEEK AHEAD
November 10, 2017 / 5:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. EARNINGS WEEK AHEAD

    Nov 10 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
   
  U.S. EARNINGS 
 Start Date    Start Time    RIC     Company                   Event Name
 13-Nov-2017   BMO           TSN.N   Tyson Foods Inc           Q4 2017 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release
 14-Nov-2017   BMO           TJX.N   TJX Companies Inc         Q3 2018 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release
 14-Nov-2017   BMO           HD.N    Home Depot Inc            Q3 2017 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release
 14-Nov-2017   BMO           AAP.N   Advance Auto Parts Inc    Q3 2017 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release
 15-Nov-2017   BMO           TGT.N   Target Corp               Q3 2017 Target Corp Earnings Release
 15-Nov-2017   BMO           PGR.N   Progressive Corp          October 2017 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 15-Nov-2017   AMC           CSCO.O  Cisco Systems Inc         Q1 2018 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release
 15-Nov-2017   AMC           LB.N    L Brands Inc              Q3 2017 L Brands Inc Earnings Release
 15-Nov-2017   AMC           NTAP.O  NetApp Inc                Q2 2018 NetApp Inc Earnings Release
 16-Nov-2017   BMO           SJM.N   J M Smucker Co            Q2 2018 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release
 16-Nov-2017   BMO           BBY.N   Best Buy Co Inc           Q3 2018 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release
 16-Nov-2017   BMO           WMT.N   Wal-Mart Stores Inc       Q3 2018 Wal Mart Stores Inc Earnings Release
 16-Nov-2017   BMO           VIAB.O  Viacom Inc                Q4 2017 Viacom Inc Earnings Release
 16-Nov-2017   BMO           HP.N    Helmerich and Payne Inc   Q4 2017 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Release
 16-Nov-2017   AMC           AMAT.O  Applied Materials Inc     Q4 2017 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release
 16-Nov-2017   AMC           ROST.O  Ross Stores Inc           Q3 2017 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release
 16-Nov-2017   16:15         GPS.N   Gap Inc                   Q3 2017 Gap Inc Earnings Release
 17-Nov-2017   BMO           FL.N    Foot Locker Inc           Q3 2017 Foot Locker Inc Earnings Release
    
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before 
      U.S.Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S.business hours, or blank if not known.
    
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- 
   Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates


 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

