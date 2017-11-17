DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 20-Nov-2017 AMC HPE.N Hewlett Packard Q4 2017 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Release Enterprise Co 20-Nov-2017 AMC INTU.O Intuit Inc Q1 2018 Intuit Inc Earnings Release 20-Nov-2017 AMC A.N Agilent Technologies Q4 2017 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Release Inc 21-Nov-2017 07:00 SIG.N Signet Jewelers Ltd Q3 2018 Signet Jewelers Ltd Earnings Release 21-Nov-2017 08:00 ADI.O Analog Devices Inc Q4 2017 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release 21-Nov-2017 BMO PDCO.O Patterson Companies Inc Q2 2018 Patterson Companies Inc Earnings Release 21-Nov-2017 BMO HRL.N Hormel Foods Corp Q4 2017 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release 21-Nov-2017 BMO CPB.N Campbell Soup Co Q1 2018 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release 21-Nov-2017 BMO MDT.N Medtronic PLC Q2 2018 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release 21-Nov-2017 BMO DLTR.O Dollar Tree Inc Q3 2017 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release 21-Nov-2017 BMO JEC.N Jacobs Engineering Q4 2017 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings Release Group Inc 21-Nov-2017 BMO LOW.N Lowe's Companies Inc Q3 2017 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release 21-Nov-2017 AMC HPQ.N HP Inc Q4 2017 HP Inc Earnings Release 21-Nov-2017 AMC CRM.N Salesforce.com Inc Q3 2018 Salesforce.Com Inc Earnings Release 22-Nov-2017 BMO DE.N Deere & Co Q4 2017 Deere & Co Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)