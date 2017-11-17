FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
November 17, 2017 / 6:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 17 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
         
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
 U.S. EARNINGS
 
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC     Company                  Event Name
 20-Nov-2017  AMC         HPE.N   Hewlett Packard          Q4 2017 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Release
                                  Enterprise Co            
 20-Nov-2017  AMC         INTU.O  Intuit Inc               Q1 2018 Intuit Inc Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2017  AMC         A.N     Agilent Technologies     Q4 2017 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Release
                                  Inc                      
 21-Nov-2017  07:00       SIG.N   Signet Jewelers Ltd      Q3 2018 Signet Jewelers Ltd Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2017  08:00       ADI.O   Analog Devices Inc       Q4 2017 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2017  BMO         PDCO.O  Patterson Companies Inc  Q2 2018 Patterson Companies Inc Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2017  BMO         HRL.N   Hormel Foods Corp        Q4 2017 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2017  BMO         CPB.N   Campbell Soup Co         Q1 2018 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2017  BMO         MDT.N   Medtronic PLC            Q2 2018 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2017  BMO         DLTR.O  Dollar Tree Inc          Q3 2017 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2017  BMO         JEC.N   Jacobs Engineering       Q4 2017 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings Release
                                  Group Inc                
 21-Nov-2017  BMO         LOW.N   Lowe's Companies Inc     Q3 2017 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2017  AMC         HPQ.N   HP Inc                   Q4 2017 HP Inc Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2017  AMC         CRM.N   Salesforce.com Inc       Q3 2018 Salesforce.Com Inc Earnings Release
 22-Nov-2017  BMO         DE.N    Deere & Co               Q4 2017 Deere & Co Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- 
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

