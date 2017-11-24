FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
#Earnings Season
November 24, 2017 / 5:37 PM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 24 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
         
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
 U.S. EARNINGS
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC     Company           Event Name
 28-Nov-2017  AMC         ADSK.O  Autodesk Inc      Q3 2018 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release
 29-Nov-2017  BMO         TIF.N   Tiffany & Co      Q3 2017 Tiffany & Co Earnings Release
 29-Nov-2017  AMC         PVH.N   PVH Corp          Q3 2017 PVH Corp Earnings Release
 29-Nov-2017  AMC         SNPS.O  Synopsys Inc      Q4 2017 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release
 30-Nov-2017  BMO         KR.N    Kroger Co         Q3 2017 Kroger Co Earnings Release
 30-Nov-2017  AMC         ULTA.O  Ulta Beauty Inc   Q3 2017 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- 
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

