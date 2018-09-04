FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
September 4, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Atlanta Fed lifts U.S. 3rd-qtr GDP view to 4.7 pct

1 Min Read

(Adds details on latest estimate)

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is growing at a 4.7 percent annualized rate in the third quarter, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday, following the latest data on construction spending and factory activity.

This was faster than the 4.1 percent GDP growth pace calculated by the regional Fed’s forecast program on Aug. 30.

The Atlanta Fed program raised its estimates on consumer spending growth in the third quarter to 3.6 percent from 3.0 percent and private fixed investment growth in the third quarter to 4.3 percent from 3.0 percent.

Earlier Tuesday, the government said domestic construction spending edged up 0.1 percent in July, while the Institute for Supply Management said its barometer on factory activity climbed to 61.3 in August, the highest level since May 2004. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.