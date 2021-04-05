U.S. bankruptcies increased in March in sign backlog may be clearing -Epiq AACER

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. bankruptcies surged in March driven by a 41% jump in month to month filings by consumers, data firm Epiq AACER reported on Monday.

Overall commercial filings also increased, though the Chapter 11 bankruptcy used by larger companies fell, the firm said.

U.S. bankruptcies had declined through much of the pandemic year, a fact Epiq AACER officials suspect involved a delay in filings due to the flow of fiscal support to consumers or even courthouse closures during the peak of the pandemic.