White House adviser says more aid needed given deep U.S. jobs hole

By Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is in a jobs hole that is deeper than it faced during the “Great Recession” and it needs more support to ensure a strong, speedy recovery, a top White House economic adviser told Reuters on Friday.

“We remain in a jobs hole that is deeper than that of the Great Recession,” Council of Economic Advisers member Heather Boushey said in an interview. “This remains a crisis.”

