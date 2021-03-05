White House adviser says more aid needed given deep U.S. jobs hole

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is in a jobs hole that is deeper than it faced during the “Great Recession” and it needs more support to ensure a strong, speedy recovery, a top White House economic adviser told Reuters on Friday.

“We remain in a jobs hole that is deeper than that of the Great Recession,” Council of Economic Advisers member Heather Boushey said in an interview. “This remains a crisis.”