White House's Boushey says focus should be on full employment

June 24 (Reuters) - Getting Americans fully back to work, with wages rising, should be the main economic focus of the day, White House economic adviser Heather Boushey said on Thursday, adding that the Biden administration’s spending plans would not overheat the economy.

“I am first and foremost mostly concerned about getting us to full employment and making sure Americans have good jobs, and that we are delivering on that promise of a strong and stable middle class,” Boushey said at a virtual event put on by Politico’s Women Rule. “Certainly, out of control inflation gets in the way of that but.. the economic data points in the direction that these (higher prices) are going to be temporary.”