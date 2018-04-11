FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 6:03 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

U.S. government posts $209 billion deficit in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. government ran a $209 billion budget deficit in March as outlays grew and receipts fell, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

That compared with a budget deficit of $176 billion in the same month last year, according to Treasury’s monthly budget statement.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the Treasury recording a $194 billion shortfall last month.

When accounting for calendar adjustments, the deficit last month was $165 billion compared with an adjusted deficit of $134 billion in the same month in the prior year.

The deficit for the fiscal year, which began in October, was $600 billion, compared to a deficit of $527 billion in the same period of fiscal 2017.

Unadjusted receipts last month totaled $211 billion, down 3 percent from March 2017, while unadjusted outlays grew to $420 billion, up 7 percent from the same month a year earlier. (Reporting by David Lawder and Lindsay Dunsmuir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

