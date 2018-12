WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury’s budget statement for November will be released on Thursday due to the closure of the federal government last week to mourn the death of former President George H.W. Bush, a Treasury spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The monthly budget statement was originally expected to be released at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Wednesday. (Reporting by Paul Simao Editing by Jonathan Oatis)