FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
September 17, 2018 / 10:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

NEWSMAKER-Cohn says 'too big to fail' banks got bigger through post-crisis U.S. rules

Anna Irrera

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Regulations implemented since the 2007-2009 financial crisis have only made the biggest U.S. banks bigger and hurt competition in the industry, Gary Cohn, the former director of the U.S. National Economic Council said on Monday at an event hosted by Reuters Breakingviews.

“We haven’t ended ‘too big to fail,’” Cohn said. “We made rules and regulations that made (the big banks) bigger. Congratulations.” (Reporting by Anna Irrera Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.