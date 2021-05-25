U.S. consumer confidence little changed in May

May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence was little changed in May as consumers’ short-term optimism of conditions retreated on expectations for decelerating growth and softening labor market conditions in the months ahead.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its Consumer Confidence Index dipped to a reading of 117.2 this month, following a reading of 117.5 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 119.2 in May. (Reporting by Evan Sully)