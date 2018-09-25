FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018

U.S. consumer confidence surges in September

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in September, lifting it closer to levels last seen in 2000 as households grew more upbeat about the labor market and the overall economy.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index increased to a reading of 138.4 this month from an upwardly revised 134.7 in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the consumer index slipping to a reading of 132.0 this month from the previously reported 133.4 in August.

“The September reading is not far from the all-time high of 144.7 reached in 2000,” said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “Consumers’ assessment of current conditions remains extremely favorable, bolstered by a strong economy and robust job growth.” (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

