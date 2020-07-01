Basic Materials
July 1, 2020

Construction spending unexpectedly falls in May

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in May, pulled down by a decline in outlays on private construction projects. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that construction spending dropped 2.1%. Data for April was revised down to show construction outlays decreasing 3.5% instead of declining 2.9% as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending rebounding 1.0% in May.

Spending on private construction projects dropped 3.3%, offsetting a 1.2% increase in outlays on public projects. Spending on both residential and nonresidential construction products such manufacturing and power plants fell.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

