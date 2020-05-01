Market News
May 1, 2020 / 2:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. construction spending unexpectedly rises in March

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending unexpectedly rose in March, bucking a raft of data showing the economy deteriorating rapidly as it reels from disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that construction spending increased 0.9%. Data for February was revised down to show construction outlays declining 2.5% instead of falling 1.3% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending decreasing 3.5% in March. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

