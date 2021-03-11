COVID-19 relief payments to start going out this month: White House's Deese

FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Economic Council Director Brian Deese addresses reporters at the top of the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top White House economic aide said on Thursday that direct payments from the recently passed coronavirus relief plan would start going out this month through direct deposits, as he touted the package’s promises of helping with poverty, small businesses and job creation.

Still, the aide, Brian Deese, told CNN that inflation “is a risk, like many, that we are going to constantly monitor and keep our eye on”.