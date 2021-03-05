Deese says unevenness of employment crisis persists -CNBC

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The United States has a long way to go in its jobs recovery, which is showing persistent unevenness, a top economic adviser to President Joe Biden told CNBC on Friday, after a mostly positive employment report was released and as the Senate took the final steps toward passing a coronavirus economic relief plan.

“We have a long way to go here and we also have to recognize that the unevenness of this crisis persists,” National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)