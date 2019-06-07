Billionaire investor Druckenmiller says rising corporate debt to pose problem in recession- CNBC

June 7 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller told CNBC on Friday that the increasing corporate debt in the United States will be a problem in the situation of a recession.

“We are in worse shape for a recession now than if things had slowed down,” Druckenmiller said in an interview with CNBC.

He said he is not worried about the state of the markets currently but is not sure about their direction, stating that he is not overly bearish or bullish on stocks.

Commenting on recent trade tensions and the resulting tariffs, he said their long-term impact is uncertain. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)