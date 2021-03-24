Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

U.S. core capital goods orders fall in February

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, suggesting some cooling in business spending on equipment after recent strong growth.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, dropped 0.8% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. These so-called core capital goods orders gained 0.6% in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders rising 0.5% in February. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up