U.S. core capital goods orders increase more than expected in August

FILE PHOTO: U.S. made plywood is shown for sale in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC1DC44EB8F0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in August and demand for the prior month was stronger than previously reported, pointing to a steady recovery in manufacturing.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 1.8% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Data for July was revised up to show these so-called core capital goods orders increasing 2.5% instead of 1.9% as previously estimated.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders gaining 0.5% in August.