U.S. core capital goods orders slow in July from prior month

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods slowed in July, suggesting the rebound in business investment could become more gradual amid uncertainty about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the recovery in manufacturing appears to be gaining traction.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 1.9% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. These so-called core capital goods orders jumped 4.3% in June.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast such orders climbing 1.9% in July. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)