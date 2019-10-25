General Motors strike to hit U.S. October payrolls

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A strike by General Motors will likely cut at least 46,000 jobs from October’s nonfarm payrolls, a Labor Department report showed on Friday.

The department’s monthly strike report showed a total of 46,000 General Motors employees were idle during the survey period of the October payrolls count. Striking workers who do not receive a paycheck during the reference for period are treated as unemployed. The government will publish its closely watched employment report for October on Nov. 1. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)