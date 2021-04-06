U.S. job openings increase solidly in February

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers speak with potential employers at a City of Boston Neighborhood Career Fair on May Day in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job openings increased more than expected in February while hiring improved as strengthening domestic demand amid increased vaccinations and additional fiscal stimulus boost companies’ need for more workers.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 268,000 to 7.4 million on the last day of February, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday. Hiring rose to 273,000 to 5.7 million.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast job openings rising to 6.995 million in February. The report followed on the heels news on Friday that the economy added 916,000 jobs in March, the most in seven months.