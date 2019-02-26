CORRECTED-TABLE-Philadelphia Fed services sector index 10.0 in Feb

(Corrects January figure for "General Activity - in firm" to -0.2 from 0.2) Feb 26 (Reuters) - Following are details of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's non-manufacturing business conditions index for February. January February Diffusion Increase No change Decrease Diffusion Index Index General Activity 1.0 23.8 57.4 13.8 10.0 - in Region General Activity -0.2 48.4 31.4 19.2 29.2 - in Firm New Orders -3.1 30.0 25.4 13.5 16.5 Sales/Revenues 3.9 36.1 40.8 16.7 19.4 Unfilled Orders 5.5 7.2 31.2 2.2 5.0 Inventories 6.5 10.7 14.5 7.7 3.0 Prices Paid 26.3 22.1 55.9 5.8 16.3 Prices Received 14.9 13.6 65.7 4.4 9.1 Full-Time Jobs 9.4 30.7 58.3 8.6 22.0 Part-Time Jobs 5.6 26.4 59.8 7.1 19.3 Avg. Workweek 5.2 25.7 64.8 7.2 18.5 Wages and Benefits 29.8 39.2 58.7 0.7 38.5 Cap. Ex. - Plant 17.9 19.8 48.0 5.0 14.8 Cap. Ex. - Equip. 18.8 30.8 59.3 4.4 26.4 Six Months from Now Future Activity 10.3 33.8 56.1 6.5 27.4 - in Region Future Activity 22.9 66.0 24.9 7.1 58.9 - in Firm ------- Notes: (1) Diffusion indexes represent the percentage indicating an increase minus the percentage indicating a decrease. (2) All data are seasonally adjusted. (3) Percentages may not sum to 100 percent because of rounding, omission by respondents, or both. (4) Survey results reflect information received through