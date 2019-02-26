CORRECTED-TABLE-Philadelphia Fed services sector index 10.0 in Feb

Market News
 (Corrects January figure for "General Activity - in firm" to -0.2 from 0.2)
    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Following are details of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve
Bank's non-manufacturing business conditions index for February.

                    January                                         February    
                    Diffusion   Increase    No change   Decrease    Diffusion   
                    Index                                           Index       
General Activity       1.0        23.8        57.4        13.8        10.0      
 - in Region        
General Activity      -0.2        48.4        31.4        19.2        29.2      
 - in Firm          
New Orders            -3.1        30.0        25.4        13.5        16.5      
Sales/Revenues         3.9        36.1        40.8        16.7        19.4      
Unfilled Orders        5.5         7.2        31.2         2.2         5.0      
Inventories            6.5        10.7        14.5         7.7         3.0      
Prices Paid           26.3        22.1        55.9         5.8        16.3      
Prices Received       14.9        13.6        65.7         4.4         9.1      
Full-Time Jobs         9.4        30.7        58.3         8.6        22.0      
Part-Time Jobs         5.6        26.4        59.8         7.1        19.3      
Avg. Workweek          5.2        25.7        64.8         7.2        18.5      
Wages and Benefits    29.8        39.2        58.7         0.7        38.5      
Cap. Ex. - Plant      17.9        19.8        48.0         5.0        14.8      
Cap. Ex. - Equip.     18.8        30.8        59.3         4.4        26.4      
                                   Six Months from Now
Future Activity       10.3        33.8        56.1         6.5        27.4      
 - in Region        
Future Activity       22.9        66.0        24.9         7.1        58.9      
 - in Firm          

-------
Notes: (1) Diffusion indexes represent the percentage indicating
           an increase minus the percentage indicating a decrease.
       (2) All data are seasonally adjusted.
       (3) Percentages may not sum to 100 percent because of rounding,
           omission by respondents, or both.
       (4) Survey results reflect information received through
