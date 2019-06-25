Market News
June 25, 2019

RPT-TABLE-Philadelphia Fed services sector index 8.2 in June

3 Min Read

    NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - June 25 (Reuters) - Following are details of
the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's non-manufacturing business conditions
index for June.

                    May                                             June        
                    Diffusion   Increase    No change   Decrease    Diffusion   
                    Index                                           Index       
General Activity      17.3        23.3        59.6        15.1         8.2      
 - in Region        
General Activity      28.1        31.0        49.2        18.8        12.2      
 - in Firm          
New Orders            10.6        30.4        26.5        16.1        14.3      
Sales/Revenues        26.6        37.3        34.6        20.4        17.0      
Unfilled Orders        1.8         9.0        29.2         4.6         4.4      
Inventories           -3.2        11.1        19.9         8.3         2.9      
Prices Paid           25.9        26.7        51.6         4.4        22.3      
Prices Received       20.1        17.5        57.8         8.8         8.8      
Full-Time Jobs        20.5        30.5        61.3         6.7        23.8      
Part-Time Jobs        11.3        30.2        56.1        10.0        20.2      
Avg. Workweek         24.9        25.3        63.8         6.4        18.9      
Wages and Benefits    38.9        45.5        50.1         1.9        43.6      
Cap. Ex. - Plant      19.0        25.0        40.5         5.9        19.1      
Cap. Ex. - Equip.     18.8        34.9        38.6         6.5        28.4      
                                   Six Months from Now
Future Activity       37.8        26.5        52.9        15.6        10.9      
 - in Region        
Future Activity       56.9        45.0        34.9        18.6        26.4      
 - in Firm          

-------
Notes: (1) Diffusion indexes represent the percentage indicating
           an increase minus the percentage indicating a decrease.
       (2) All data are seasonally adjusted.
       (3) Percentages may not sum to 100 percent because of rounding,
           omission by respondents, or both.
       (4) Survey results reflect information received through
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
