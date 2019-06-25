RPT-TABLE-Philadelphia Fed services sector index 8.2 in June

(.) NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - June 25 (Reuters) - Following are details of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's non-manufacturing business conditions index for June. May June Diffusion Increase No change Decrease Diffusion Index Index General Activity 17.3 23.3 59.6 15.1 8.2 - in Region General Activity 28.1 31.0 49.2 18.8 12.2 - in Firm New Orders 10.6 30.4 26.5 16.1 14.3 Sales/Revenues 26.6 37.3 34.6 20.4 17.0 Unfilled Orders 1.8 9.0 29.2 4.6 4.4 Inventories -3.2 11.1 19.9 8.3 2.9 Prices Paid 25.9 26.7 51.6 4.4 22.3 Prices Received 20.1 17.5 57.8 8.8 8.8 Full-Time Jobs 20.5 30.5 61.3 6.7 23.8 Part-Time Jobs 11.3 30.2 56.1 10.0 20.2 Avg. Workweek 24.9 25.3 63.8 6.4 18.9 Wages and Benefits 38.9 45.5 50.1 1.9 43.6 Cap. Ex. - Plant 19.0 25.0 40.5 5.9 19.1 Cap. Ex. - Equip. 18.8 34.9 38.6 6.5 28.4 Six Months from Now Future Activity 37.8 26.5 52.9 15.6 10.9 - in Region Future Activity 56.9 45.0 34.9 18.6 26.4 - in Firm ------- Notes: (1) Diffusion indexes represent the percentage indicating an increase minus the percentage indicating a decrease. (2) All data are seasonally adjusted. (3) Percentages may not sum to 100 percent because of rounding, omission by respondents, or both. (4) Survey results reflect information received through