WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. home sales rose in May, boosted by lower interest rates for mortgages, giving a positive signal for the health of the U.S. economy.

The National Association of Realtors said on Friday existing home sales increased 2.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.34 million units last month. April's sales pace was revised slightly higher to 5.21 million from 5.19 million units.