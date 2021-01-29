U.S. pending home sales drop for fourth straight month

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes decreased for a fourth straight month in December, weighed down by a shortage of houses available for sale, which is driving up prices.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, slipped 0.3% last month to 125.5. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast pending home contracts, which become sales after a month or two, would dip 0.1% in December.

Compared with a year ago, pending home sales jumped 21.4% in December. Existing home sales hit a 14-year high in 2020.

“There is a high demand for housing and a great number of would-be buyers,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a statement. “This elevated demand without a significant boost in supply has caused home prices to increase and we can expect further upward pressure on prices for the foreseeable future.”

The housing market is being supported by cheaper mortgages and an exodus from city centers to suburbs and other low-density areas as companies allow employees to work from home and schools shift to online classes because of the coronavirus pandemic. About 23.7% of the labor force is working from home.

Lower-wage earners in the services sector have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is around 2.73%, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

But housing supply remains a challenge, amid expensive lumber as well as land and labor shortages. This is boosting home prices.

Pending home sales dropped 3.6% in the Midwest. They increased 3.1% in the Northeast and gained 0.1% in the South. Contracts were unchanged in the West. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Paul Simao)