Bonds News
July 17, 2020 / 12:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. housing starts accelerate in June

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding surged in June amid reports of rising demand for housing in lower density areas as companies allow employees flexibility to work from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Housing starts increased 17.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.186 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Data for May was revised up to a 1.011 million-unit pace from the previously reported 974,000.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts increasing to a rate of 1.169 million units.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below