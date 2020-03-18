Bonds News
March 18, 2020 / 12:44 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. housing starts fall less than expected in February

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding fell in February, likely as the boost from unseasonably warm weather faded, and could continue to weaken as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts economic activity.

Housing starts dropped 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.599 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for January was revised higher to show homebuilding increasing to a pace of 1.624 million units instead of dropping to 1.567 million units as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts falling to a pace of 1.500 million units in February.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below