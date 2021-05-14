White House: inflation seen as a transitory phenomenon

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - People view the current spike in inflation in the United States as a transitory phenomenon, White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse said on Friday.

Rouse, speaking to reporters at the White House, said a mismatch between supply and demand due to the pandemic and the economic snap-back had pushed inflation higher but that the mismatch should prove temporary.

“I fully expect that will work itself out in the coming months,” she said.