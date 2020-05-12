U.S. consumer prices post largest drop since 2008

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices dropped by the most since the Great Recession in April, weighed down by a plunge in demand for gasoline and services including airline travel as people stayed home during the coronavirus crisis.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday its consumer price index tumbled 0.8% last month after falling 0.4% last in March. That was the largest decline since December 2008, and marked the second straight monthly decrease in the CPI.

In the 12 months through April, the CPI gained 0.3% after increasing 1.5% in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI falling 0.8% in April and rising 0.4% year-on-year.