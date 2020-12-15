U.S. import prices barely rise in November

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices rebounded less than expected in November, supporting views that inflation could remain moderate amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections and rising unemployment.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday import prices edged up 0.1% last month after dipping 0.1% in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, advancing 0.3% in November (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)