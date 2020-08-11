Market News
August 11, 2020 / 12:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. producer prices beat expectations in July

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices rebounded more than expected in July, but the overall trend in producer inflation remained subdued amid signs the economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 recession was faltering.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday its producer price index for final demand increased 0.6% last month after falling 0.2% in June. In the 12 months through July, the PPI dropped 0.4% after declining 0.8% in June.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI rising 0.3% in July and decreasing 0.7% on a year-on-year basis. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

