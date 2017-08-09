J.P. Morgan upgrades U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.6 percent

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan on Wednesday raised its estimate on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent as domestic wholesale inventories grew 0.7 percent in June, its fastest clip in six months.

On July 28, the Commerce Department said its first reading on the gross domestic product in the second quarter was a 2.6 percent increase, matching the median forecast among economists polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)