WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was considering conservative commentator Larry Kudlow “very strongly” to become his next top economic adviser.

“We don’t agree on everything, but in this case, I think that’s good. I want to have a divergent opinion,” said Trump, noting he was also speaking with other candidates.

“I think Larry has a very good chance,” Trump told reporters. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)