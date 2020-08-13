Healthcare
August 13, 2020 / 4:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

WH adviser Kudlow sees single-digit unemployment in August, 'V' recovery

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said he expects the U.S. unemployment rate to return to single-digit levels as early as this month and growth in the third quarter should be 20% or more as the economy recovers from the recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The key point that I would make is the economy is rebounding, it looks like a V-shaped recovery and the recent news now is even better than it was a month ago,” Kudlow said in a virtual appearance at a conference hosted by the Council of the Americas.

Reporting By Jonnelle Marte and Dan Burns Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

