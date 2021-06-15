N.Y. Fed's Empire State manufacturing business index declines in June

(Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Tuesday its barometer on manufacturing business activity in New York state declined for a second consecutive month in June.
The regional Fed’s “Empire State” index on current business conditions fell seven points to 17.4, lower than a reading of 23.0 forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.
A reading above zero signals the New York manufacturing sector is expanding.
New orders increased moderately, deliveries lengthened at a record-setting pace while inventories edged lower. New York’s manufacturing firms were optimistic. The survey’s six-month outlook gauge rose eleven points to 47.7. The indexes for new orders and shipments rose to similar levels.
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.