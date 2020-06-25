U.S. core capital goods orders rebound in May

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods rebounded more than expected in May, but recouped only a portion of the prior two months’ declines, suggesting business investment could lag the broader economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 2.3% last month as demand rose across the board, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. These so-called core capital goods orders dropped 6.5% in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders advancing 1.0% in May. Core capital goods orders fell 2.5% on a year-on-year basis in May. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)