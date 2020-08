WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. factory output increased more than expected in July, boosted by a surge in motor vehicle production.

The Federal Reserve said on Friday manufacturing production rose 3.4% last month after advancing 7.4% in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output increasing 3.0% in July. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)